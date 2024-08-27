Florida Panthers Celebrate the Stanley Cup — At Center Ice

The Florida Panthers will celebrate their Stanley Cup championship throughout the upcoming season — and that first title will be commemorated on their ice.

On Monday night, the Panthers shared what center ice at Amerant Bank in Sunrise will look like this season.

At first glance, the logo appears to be in a golden sunburst, or even some golden gummy worms.

But, no, those squiggly lines surrounding the Panthers shield logo is based on what the inside of the Stanley Cup bowl looks like from above if, of course, that silver mug was painted red and gold.

Pretty nifty, eh?

The Panthers did not have their shield logo at center ice last season — when, you may have heard, the team won the Stanley Cup.

Instead, the team went with their 30th anniversary design.

For the first time, the Panthers have completely filled in the center circle with color as it appears is an edict from the NHL this season.

So far, a number of teams which have released photos of their ice have had a completely filled in circle.

As in past seasons, there are stars inside the red center ice line; At the IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, the Panthers have Stanley Cup cutouts on their practice ice.

Per the Panthers: The sun’s looking a little different in South Florida. The shield is placed over sun rays inspired by the embossed pattern of the Stanley Cup.

Florida is not the first team to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship with its center ice design.

Just last season, the Vegas Golden Knights had a Stanley Cup design at center ice.

Vegas used an outline of the bowl of the Stanley Cup as the circle with an illustrated map of referencing the team’s medieval theme.

No word on what the Golden Knights will use at center ice this season although their idea is rumored to be headed to long-term injury reserve.

So, we shall see.

