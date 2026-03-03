Florida Panthers Finally Get Kulikov Back, Send Forward to Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have certainly missed Dmitry Kulikov but finally got him back on Sunday night against the New York Islanders.

Kulikov had been out since sustaining a shoulder injury in Florida’s second game of the season.

After spending the past couple of weeks working with the team, he was activated on Sunday and was back in the lineup for what was his third game of the season.

“It feels good. It has been a long road,’’ Kulikov said after Florida’s 5-4 loss to the Islanders. “Looking back at it, I put in the work to try and help the team win, bring some energy. Some new life. It was good to get out there and be part of it again.”

The Panthers may also get Tomas Nosek back this week and the team made a move in advance.

On Sunday, Luke Kunin was placed on waivers; after clearing Monday, he was sent to AHL Charlotte.

That opens up a spot for Nosek whenever he is deemed ready.

Kunin had been filling in at fourth line center before Cole Schwindt returned from the broken arm that cost him a few months. But with Schwindt out with a lower-body injury, Kunin filled in again Friday against the Sabres.

Sunday, with Kunin on waivers, Jesper Boqvist filled in.

Nosek could be in that spot as early as tonight against the New Jersey Devils.

Seth Jones is also out of his no-contact jersey and could be activated soon as well.

With the Panthers being just $2.2 million under the salary cap, not only would Schwindt’s salary need to be moved to LTIR, but another move or two would be necessary to get Jones back on the ice.

All that business will come.

On Sunday, the Panthers were just happy to see Kulikov back on the ice again.

“Great to get him back,” Paul Maurice said. “He played big minutes for a guy who has missed five months.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 60