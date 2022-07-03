Florida Roll Call: Future of Joe Thornton with the Panthers

Joe Thornton celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday and, at 41, he was the oldest to suit up for the Florida Panthers since Jaromir Jagr.

Thornton, as is the case with Jagr, will join Roberto Luongo in the Hockey Hall of Fame some day.

Will Thornton’s Hall of Fame clock start now?

It is very possible Thornton’s 2021-22 season — his 24th — was his last in the NHL.

Thornton came to the Panthers in search of the Stanley Cup and, as we all know, they did not make it to the top of that mountain.

”I came here to win a championship,” he said, “and we fell short of that.”

After missing the entirety of the postseason, Thornton played in Florida’s 2-0 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of the second round — the final game of the Panthers’ season.

Again, could that be Thornton’s final game as an NHL player?