The Florida Panthers are having a housecleaning garage sale at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with various equipment, jerseys, signs, photos, and more for sale. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are cleaning house. No, they are not purging their roster, but they have emptied out their closets — and locker room — for a garage sale of sorts which starts Saturday at 10 a.m. at the team’s Pantherland store at Amerant Bank Arena.

Aside from Stanley Cup championship and Winter Classic merchandise which is heavily discounted, a lot of the merchandise for sale comes directly from the team itself.

There are dozens of goalie pads, for instance, and over 100 sticks that were to be used by the likes of Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, and more. They can be yours for as little as $50.

There are player skates on sale for $100; baseball caps which were to be worn by players during the playoff runs of the past three years are $15.

The team also emptied out its cache of t-shirts, track suits, jackets and more.

Practice jerseys are $50 — including ones from the Winter Classic in Miami. There are game jerseys both home and road for $150. Winter Classic jerseys are $200.

The team is even selling signage from throughout the building from locker stall signs to player photos. Flag pole banners are also for sale.

There is even a stack of towels from the Winter Classic looking for a new home.

For those looking for equipment, there are gloves, game pants, pads, and more.

Admission to the garage sale is open to the public and the team is expecting a large crowd.

Enter the arena from the Pantherland store; much of the sale items are already set up on the concourse in front of and around the Funky Buddha Tap Room.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON