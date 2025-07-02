What the Florida Panthers Could Look Like on Opening Night

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers do not know when they will open the 2025-26 NHL season, nor do they know who their opponent will be.

But they have a pretty good idea of how they will look when the season starts.

With GM Bill Zito keeping most of the band together, the Panthers will look a lot like they did when they beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final for their second straight championship.

Brad Marchand was on the ice for Florida’s opener in 2024 when the Panthers raised their first championship banner.

This time, he will get to enjoy it.

Marchand is one of three high-end free agents that Zito signed to contract extensions before the NHL’s free agency period opened up.

With Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad back, the Panthers will not look much different in their top-9 nor in the top two defensive pairings.

One change will likely be the absence of Matthew Tkachuk who is expected to miss the start of the season — and more — if it is determined he needs surgery to repair his abductor and sports hernia injuries which cost him the final 25 games of the regular season.

The Panthers are currently a few million over the salary cap, but if Tkachuk is on LTIR when the season starts, they will be in compliance.

Florida did say goodbye to some members of the 2025 Stanley Cup champions on Tuesday: Nate Schmidt signed a three-year deal with Utah, Nico Sturm signed with Minnesota, and Vitek Vanecek was replaced by Daniil Tarasov.

Jaycob Megna, who won the Stanley Cup for the first time with his hometown Panthers, got a two-year deal from Vegas.

Jeff Petry could be the new addition to the blueline, replacing Schmidt as Dmitry Kulikov’s partner at least initially.

Aside from that, the Panthers are not expected to look much different than what you all are used to seeing.

In fact, right now, all 12 forwards who should be on the ice for the Panthers on Opening Night likely will have played in at least a couple of playoff games this past season.

Not many teams can say that.

So, here’s how the Panthers should look sometime in early October when they raise their second championship banner to the rafters in Sunrise:

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS OPENING NIGHT LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 46 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (LTIR/lower body)

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS

