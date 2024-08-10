Florida Panthers Had NHL’s Cheapest Tickets. Everything Else Will Cost You

A recent study from the Action Network ranked the “best NHL stadiums for families,” looking at the total affordability for a family of four — with the Florida Panthers coming out pretty nicely when it comes to the overall cost in attending a game.

According to the report, no NHL team offered cheaper tickets during the 2023-24 season than the Florida Panthers.

A set of four tickets to your average game in Sunrise, per the Action Network report, was $194.56 — far-and-away the cheapest rate going.

Ottawa was second, about $43 more for the four tickets.

Toronto is the most expensive venue to check out an NHL game per this report with four tickets averaging a whopping $637.32 in US funds.

Overall, Amerant Bank Arena was the cheapest venue in the league aside from Arizona’s Mullett Arena which held about 4,600 at the Arizona State University.

The Coyotes, of course, moved to Utah so that number is going to shoot up.

So, too, should Florida’s number after the team won the Stanley Cup.

Do not be surprised if prices are raised across the board.

The cost of tickets have already gone up.

While the Panthers’ pricing for tickets was lowest in the NHL per this report, everything else in the study pointed to an expensive night out in Sunrise.

Based on complaints from fans about $22 for chicken tenders, this is not a surprise.

Aside from four tickets, the report also factored in the cost of two beers and two soft drinks, the cost of four hot dogs, and parking.

The Panthers are among the most expensive in the NHL when it comes to everything but tickets.

When it comes to the cost of two beers, the Panthers’ pricing ($26) is third-highest in the NHL behind only Las Vegas ($28) and Madison Square Garden ($30).

How about those hot dogs?

Florida charges $8 each for those — which is tied for most expensive in the NHL with Seattle.

Soda isn’t much better: The Panthers charged $7 each; Seattle a buck more.

Parking on site at the arena comes in at $32.35 which is second-highest in the NHL behind only the New York Islanders ($37.67).

Of course, those prices — which were not confirmed by FHN — are based on what your average fan would pay.

The Panthers, at least during the regular season, have alternate pricing for their season ticket holders which drives the cost down a little bit.

Florida’s season ticket holders also get discounts on the actual price of their tickets which makes them even more reasonable, as well as parking.

