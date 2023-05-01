Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Panthers Headed to Toronto, Dates for Games 1 & 2 Set

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stops Toronto center Auston Matthews from scoring during the first period of a game on March 23 in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

The Florida Panthers packed as if they were going away for a long road trip when they left South Florida for Game 7 in Boston. They are headed to Toronto.

On Monday morning, the NHL announced that the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Panthers and Maple Leafs will open in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN; Game 2 will be on Thursday although the league has not set a starting time or television yet.

Rumor has it Game 3 in Sunrise will be Saturday.

Florida stunned the Bruins by rallying from a 3-1 series deficit in winning the final three games of the series to advance.

On Sunday, the Panthers got a second goal from Brandon Montour with 59.3 seconds left to force overtime where Carter Verhaeghe won it 4-3.

Toronto won its first opening-round series since 2004 on Saturday night when the Maple Leafs beat the host Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in overtime.

This will be the first postseason meeting between the two teams.

Florida lost three of four games against the Maple Leafs this season — although its 3-2 overtime win in Toronto on April 10 may have saved its season.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 1

