Florida Panthers Headed to Toronto, Dates for Games 1 & 2 Set

The Florida Panthers packed as if they were going away for a long road trip when they left South Florida for Game 7 in Boston. They are headed to Toronto.

On Monday morning, the NHL announced that the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Panthers and Maple Leafs will open in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN; Game 2 will be on Thursday although the league has not set a starting time or television yet.

Rumor has it Game 3 in Sunrise will be Saturday.

Florida stunned the Bruins by rallying from a 3-1 series deficit in winning the final three games of the series to advance.

On Sunday, the Panthers got a second goal from Brandon Montour with 59.3 seconds left to force overtime where Carter Verhaeghe won it 4-3.

Toronto won its first opening-round series since 2004 on Saturday night when the Maple Leafs beat the host Tampa Bay Lighting 2-1 in overtime.

This will be the first postseason meeting between the two teams.

Florida lost three of four games against the Maple Leafs this season — although its 3-2 overtime win in Toronto on April 10 may have saved its season.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)