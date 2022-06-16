FHN Today: Florida Panthers All-Star logo (and memories) revealed

There was a lot of news coming out of Gary Bettman’s so-called ‘State of the NHL’ address on Wednesday afternoon including logos for upcoming events such as the 2023 All-Star Weekend hosted by the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers will play host to the All-Star Weekend come January with events throughout Broward County — most close to the water.

This will be the second All-Star Game held in Sunrise with this one coming 20 years after Dany Heatley of the Atlanta Thrashers lit up the Office Depot Center ice in 2003.

Enough 20-year-old references for ya?

How about Jay Bouwmeester, Niklas Hagman and Stephen Weiss being YoungStars that weekend with Roger Neilson as their coach?

Olli Jokinen was a replacement All-Star and scored the game-tying goal off a Jaromir Jagr pass with Jacques Martin — then of Ottawa — behind the bench.

Sheryl Crow and the Goo Goo Dolls were part of the in-arena entertainment. OK, I’m done.

Aside from Bettman talking money and more, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was played in Denver with the Avs taking it in overtime.

On to the links!

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Andre Burakovsky is “kind of a wild-card player” and the 2018 Cup champ with the Capitals came up in a big way as he nets the game-winner as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Lightning in overtime.

— Forget the style points, the Avs winning was all that mattered.

— Sloppy and sluggish early on, the Lightning rally in Denver but end up losing in overtime.

— Look who is back: Brayden Point gives the Bolts an immediate jolt.

— The Lightning drew 7,200 to its watch party at Amalie — with a few Avs fans braving it.

PANTHERLAND

It sounds like the Florida Panthers will have a new goal song next season.

What would you like to see — hear? — replace ‘Sweetness’ in Sunrise?

Hit the link to the free story and leave your suggestions in the comment section.

— We continue our look at what the Florida Panthers’ roster may look like next season as Wednesday we visited the future of Maxim Mamin in Sunrise.

— In case you missed it, we also looked at the futures of Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen as well as others.

These stories are for our subscribers only, so if you want to join us here at FHN, why wait?

— Would Sergei Bobrovsky be a fit with the Washington Capitals?

— MacKenzie Weegar talked about Game 2 against the Lightning — and cutting off his hair afterward.

— Here is my weekly visit to talk about the Panthers with Big O.

— Grigori Denisenko missed the second half of the season with the Charlotte Checkers and now we know why.

— The Panthers added to their organizational depth with the signings of Swedish defenseman Calle Sjalin and Finnish forward Anton Levtchi.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW & MORE

Bettman said NHL revenues are way up and we may see the salary cap really start to go up in two or three years.

The commish had a lot to talk about including that the Stanley Cup will not go to Russia nor Belarus this summer.

We may also get a World Cup of Hockey in 2024.

Opening Night around the NHL — save for an early opener in Europe — will be Oct. 11.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have some cap concerns. Should they buyout Jason Zucker?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings have contributed to the Lightning dynasty in a number of ways.

Montreal Hockey Now: What an extension for Cole Caufield would look like for the Montreal Canadiens.

Islanders Hockey Now: Could the Isles get Josh Anderson in a deal with the Canadiens?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins are reportedly talking to five for their coaching vacancy.

CAFECITO CORNER

The Miami Marlins’ trip to Philadelphia did not end well as the Phillies got a walk-off win for the second time in three days.

— Will Caleb Martin stay with the Heat?