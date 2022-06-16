Should the Florida Panthers change their goal song?

The Florida Panthers were trending — OK, not really — on Tuesday when Andy Slater tweeted the team is going to change its goal song next season.

The Panthers have used ‘Sweetness’ by Jimmy Eat World since 2017.

It is not a very memorable song in the pantheon of goal songs. A very unscientific ranking by the Sporting News ranked it dead last in the NHL a few years ago.

The Sporting News’ reason for the low ranking brought up some very interesting points.

It called the song “forgettable” and one which does not “instill much energy or enthusiasm, instead just sounding like any other song you’d hear throughout the course of a live game.”

Hard to argue with that.

While a number of fans dig the song on its own and many posted shots of the band playing said song in concert, it is pretty forgettable — in the context of being a celebratory goal song — and has very little to do with the region the Panthers call home.

On the plus side, it is catchy.

But with the horn going off, fans celebrating and the cat roaring the song sort of gets lost in the shuffle.

As far as local feel goes, few of the songs the team has used in the past has met that criteria (if that is a criteria).

Anyone remember “Rock n Roll Part 2” by Gary Glitter?

The Panthers used that one back in the day until, well, just about everyone stopped playing it.

The goal song that ‘Sweetness’ replaced was by the Dropkick Murphys. Heck of a song, but it probably made more sense to be played in Boston than in Sunrise.

Still, it is hard to argue that the Panthers made an upgrade by replacing “Out Of Our Heads” with the current song.

There had been some mentions on Twitter following Slater’s tweet that the Panthers should play ‘Pepas,’ a very popular song especially among sport fans in South Florida.

Per Billboard, the popular Farruko hit is “named after a pepa — meaning pill in English — (which) narrates the story of someone who only wants to party all night long and live the moment.”

Pill-popping lyrics aside, it is also the unofficial victory song of the Miami Heat although the Panthers played it very loudly following every win this past season in their locker room.

There is no doubt it is a catchy tune, one that would not get drowned out and does have a local feel.

What song would you like to hear after Florida Panthers goals?

And, while we know this is not the kind of breaking news everyone has been waiting the past couple of weeks for, things are slow right this second in Sunrise.

It will not be for long.

So, what you got?

Leave your suggestions in the comment section.