FHN Today: Florida Panthers in Vancouver, Canucks to Honor Luongo

The Florida Panthers are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks later tonight with the team making a big announcement in advance of the game.

Roberto Luongo, the only player to have his number retired by the Panthers, will be inducted into the Canucks Ring of Honor next season.

One would assume the ceremony will happen the next time the Panthers visit.

“Roberto is one of the greatest Canucks of all time and we are thrilled to be able to officially congratulate him and celebrate all his accomplishments with this franchise,” said team owner Francesco Aquilini.

“For eight years, he amazed and entertained us, brought us to our feet, and made us believe. He was a true professional who led by example, both on and off the ice, and we look forward to permanently recognizing him.”

Luongo, who was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, spent eight seasons in Vancouver from 2006-2014 and set multiple franchise records which still stand today.

Although he is second in games played in franchise history for a goalie, he is first in wins and shutouts.

Should the Canucks retire No. 1 as the Panthers did?

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

With the Panthers in a nice little funk right now, tempers among the fanbase is running high.

We hear you.

Colby took your hottest takes on the team — a lot of fire Paul Maurice and buyout Sergei Bobrovsky suggestions — and not only graded them, but talked them out.

It is getting hot down here, though, and it’s December.

— Aleksi Heponiemi should have made the Panthers out of training camp but we know why that did not happen.

Now it appears he is the first forward they call up when needed.

— The Panthers had Wednesday off so no new video until later this afternoon.

You can still check out Tuesday’s postgame from Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart.

There is also pregame video from Calgary with Maurice and Tkachuk.

Check out all of our FHN videos RIGHT HERE or just click on one of the videos below.

We will have more video from morning (afternoon) skate in Vancouver as well as postgame tonight (tomorrow morning).

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The Boston Bruins are 19-3 to start this season and set an NHL record by winning their first 13 home games.

But this team may just have a higher gear to hit.

— Speaking of the Bruins, the agent for David Pastrnak says he remains in talks with the team about a new contract.

— We stay with the Bruins thanks to more unprofessionalism from Boston play-by-play clown Jack Edwards. Pat Maroon took the high road after Edwards went off on a tangent the other night.

— Right when it looked like the New York Islanders were getting things going, they have been hit by injuries again.

— Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out for a while after suffering another stroke on Monday. Our best wishes go out to him and his family.

— Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin keeps on rolling.

