Jonathan Huberdeau earns another Florida Panthers weekly honor

With three goals and seven points in three games last week, Florida Panthers star forward Jonathan Huberdeau was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week.

Florida went 3-0 last week as they go into Tuesday’s game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks riding a seven-game winning streak.

Toronto center Auston Matthews and Washington defenseman John Carlson joined Huberdeau on the ‘Three Stars’ list for last week.

This is not the first such honor for the Panthers — nor for Huberdeau.

Last Monday, Sasha Barkov was named the second star of the week; Huberdeau was also named the top star of January with Sergei Bobrovsky third star for March.

Anton Lundell was rookie of the month for January.

Get rid of the ads!

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and sign in for the best Panthers coverage anywhere

This past week, Huberdeau was a plus-7 as he registered his fifth career five-point outing (2-3, 5) — including the overtime winner — against Matthews and the Leafs last Tuesday.

Huberdeau also became the first player in franchise history to record a 100-point season as Florida rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Leafs 7-6 in overtime.

On Friday, he had an assist in the comeback win against Buffalo and got an empty net goal against Nashville on Saturday. That ran his scoring streak to 11 games which is his longest of the season.

He also had a 10-game scoring streak earlier which ties him with Pavel Bure as the only two players in franchise history to have multiple 10-game scoring streaks in a single season.

Huberdeau currently leads the league with 77 assists, is second with 104 points and fourth in power play assist with 28.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ANAHEIM DUCKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS