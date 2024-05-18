Florida Panthers Locker Room: Bruins Done, Rangers Next

The Florida Panthers finally got through the Boston Bruins in this second-round playoff series with a 2-1 win in Game 6 on Friday night.

Florida trailed 1-0 going into the second period, but Anton Lundell hopped on a loose puck off a Carter Verhaeghe shot and tied it at 12:44 of the second.

With 1:33 left, Gus Forsling followed up a rebound from Lundell and scored, putting Florida in the Eastern Conference final for the second straight year.

The Panthers will play the New York Rangers with that series starting Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

After the game, both Lundell and Forsling spoke as did goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He came up big with 22 saves in the win.

Sasha Barkov, who blocked a big shot from David Pastrnak just before Forsling scored, also spoke as did Matthew Tkachuk.

Then you have coach Paul Maurice.

Enjoy the next couple of days.

The next round is going to be wild.

