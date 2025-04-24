Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

FHN Today: Florida Panthers Look for 2-0 Lead in Tampa

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers

TAMPA — Another day on Florida’s west coast brings a second Panthers playoff game day with the Lightning desperate not to come to South Florida down 0-2 in this first-round series.

The Lightning got rocked by the Panthers in Game 1, with the team’s depth finding trouble combating what Paul Maurice & Co. was throwing their way.

Matthew Tkachuk was the big story Tuesday and, based on his health, will be as long as the Panthers keep this train running.

With the Panthers and Lightning taking the day off, the NHL playoff party continued with some good games on Wednesday night.

And, with the offseason underway, some teams out of the postseason are making some moves.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN / MIAMI NEWS

NHL LINKS / NHL NEWS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
  • When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
  • National TV: TBS/truTV
  • Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
  • Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
  • All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

Floridahockeynow

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards, @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky:

@GeorgeRichards

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x