FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Florida Panthers Look for 2-0 Lead in Tampa
TAMPA — Another day on Florida’s west coast brings a second Panthers playoff game day with the Lightning desperate not to come to South Florida down 0-2 in this first-round series.
The Lightning got rocked by the Panthers in Game 1, with the team’s depth finding trouble combating what Paul Maurice & Co. was throwing their way.
Matthew Tkachuk was the big story Tuesday and, based on his health, will be as long as the Panthers keep this train running.
With the Panthers and Lightning taking the day off, the NHL playoff party continued with some good games on Wednesday night.
And, with the offseason underway, some teams out of the postseason are making some moves.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN / MIAMI NEWS
- Tkachuk has played through pain before, and, he likely is again.
- Nothing, really, went right for the Lightning in Game 1. Story at 9:30
- Nate Schmidt had a playoff debut with the Panthers to remember.
- Anthony Cirelli could miss Game 2 for the Lightning.
- The Lightning PK needs to see some improvement after Florida went 3-for-3.
- The Panthers got off to a great start.
- Tkachuk returned to the lineup Tuesday.
- The Panthers were back to full strength in Game 1.
- What a return by Matthew Tkachuk.
- The Heat are down 2-0 afterlosing again at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
- All Cam Ward needed was a chance. Now, the UM quarterback is going No. 1 in tonight’s NFL Draft.
On Tuesday, we got coach Maurice, Mackie Samoskevich, Seth Jones, Tkachuk, Sasha Barkov, Schmidt, Jon Cooper, and Sergei Bobrovsky. Yesterday? Maurice, Sam Bennett, and Dmitry Kulikov. More today from Tampa.
NHL LINKS / NHL NEWS
- Gabriel Landeskog made his emotional return to the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 in Denver.
- But the Stars got the key OT win for a 2-1 lead.
- The Kings hold a 2-0 lead heading to Edmonton.
- The Montreal Canadiens bench Patrik Laine in a tough Game 2 loss to the Capitals.
- The Vegas Golden Knights beat themselves in losing to the Wild.
- The Boston Bruins are bringing back GM Don Sweeney in what will otherwise be a summer of change.
- The New York Islanders will have a new radio team next season. Maybe. They may not have a radio team at all.
- The Philadelphia Flyers parted ways with a few of their assistant coaches.
- Cal Clutterbuck, the NHL’s all-time hits leader, calls it a career.
- Anthony Stolarz came out swinging in the playoffs. Literally.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
