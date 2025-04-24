FHN Today: Florida Panthers Look for 2-0 Lead in Tampa

TAMPA — Another day on Florida’s west coast brings a second Panthers playoff game day with the Lightning desperate not to come to South Florida down 0-2 in this first-round series.

The Lightning got rocked by the Panthers in Game 1, with the team’s depth finding trouble combating what Paul Maurice & Co. was throwing their way.

Matthew Tkachuk was the big story Tuesday and, based on his health, will be as long as the Panthers keep this train running.

With the Panthers and Lightning taking the day off, the NHL playoff party continued with some good games on Wednesday night.

And, with the offseason underway, some teams out of the postseason are making some moves.

