Sunny Mehta, now former assistant general manager of the Florida Panthers, celebrates with the Stanley Cup in Sunrise. Mehta is now the new GM of the New Jersey Devils. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The New Jersey Devils were all too happy to bring Sunny Mehta home — and Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito was thrilled his friend gets such a great opportunity.

Mehta, 48, is a native of Wyckoff, N.J., and spent four seasons with the Devils in heading up the NHL’s first full-time hockey analytics department.

He joined Zito and the Panthers in 2020, and was assistant GM and head of analytics for a team than won the Stanley Cup twice and went to the Final three straight years.

”Sunny is fantastic with analytics and his ability to articulate it to coaches with easy conversations,” Paul Maurice said when asked about Mehta last Saturday afternoon in Toronto. “We get detailed answers and explanations back.’’

Mehta had been rumored to be the top choice to take over the Maple Leafs, but returning home — and to take over a team with quite a bit of talent — was too much to turn down.

He replaces original Panthers forward Tom Fitzgerald.

“This is a dream come true for a New Jersey kid who grew up watching Devils’ practices just 20 minutes away in Totowa,” Mehta said in a statement.

“After meeting with David Blitzer, Josh Harris, Bob Myers, and other members of the organization, I knew this was the place I wanted to be. Thank you to Vinnie Viola, Bill Zito and the entire Florida Panthers organization for a fantastic six years and for the opportunity to take the next step in my professional career. …

“I was fortunate enough to watch the New Jersey Devils raise three Stanley Cups, and am excited to get to work to return to that level.”

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Mehta may not be the last member of Zito’s staff to move on with Brett Peterson and Gregory Campbell also drawing interest from other teams.

Peterson is reportedly a finalist in Nashville.

”I’m the guy up here talking to you guys, but we are really blessed to have — and everyone knows — this is a collective and a team effort,’’ said Zito, who was an assistant GM for the Blue Jackets for a few years before getting the Panthers job in 2020.

“Everyone contributes to this thing. I think it’s great. I got a chance, I think everyone in this room got a chance where someone lets you continue to rise in your industry and profession. For me, it’s a source of pride. It reflects well on the Panthers and how we do things, who we are.

“It’s flattering. I think all three of our AGMs are ready. … I would be happy for them to get a position, and I think they will knock it out of the park.”

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