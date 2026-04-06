When Bill Zito took over as general manager of the Florida Panthers, one of his first tasks was building a front office which is not only filled with experience, but ingenuity. With all the success the Panthers have had since, teams looking for a GM of their own are looking to the sunny south.

The Panthers have had nothing but stability in their front office since Zito put his team together but may see that chance in the coming weeks and months.

Everyone wants what the Florida Panthers have.

The Panthers have been to the past three Stanley Cup Finals, winning it all in 2024 and 2025. Although Florida will not be in the playoffs this summer, that’s because of injuries not a lack of talent.

According to numerous insiders, a couple of the brightest minds in the Florida front office are being targeted by other teams.

Per Elliotte Friedman, Florida’s Brett Peterson has interviewed with Nashville for their soon-to-be vacant GM position with Barry Trotz announcing his retirement earlier this season.

Friedman also mentioned on Hockey Night In Canada on Saturday that Sunny Mehta, another AGM of the Panthers, could be in the running for the vacant Toronto Maple Leafs gig.

Both Peterson and Mehta were two of Zito’s earliest hires.

Zito’s front office is a mix of different opinions by design.

Mehta is a leader in the world of hockey analytics; when he joined the Panthers, he did so as vice president of hockey strategy & intelligence.

A noted professional poker player who has authored two books on the subject, Mehta headed the first full-time analytics department in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils from 2014-18.

Mehta has also worked for the Capitals, Coyotes, and has consulted big-league baseball teams as well.

If the Maple Leafs are looking for a different viewpoint on how to build a hockey team than what they have traditionally had, Mehta would certainly be a solid pick.

Peterson’s stock in the hockey world has going through the roof the past couple of years.

The first Black assistant GM in NHL history, Peterson has also been the GM for Team USA at the world championships in 2024 and will reprise that role again this year in Switzerland.

A national champion at Boston College, Peterson played professionally in the minor leagues.

Like Zito, Peterson was a player agent before joining an NHL front office.

Mehta and Peterson are not the only members of the Florida front office who may get looks at openings in the near future.

Former Panthers forward Gregory Campbell won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins after being traded there by Dale Tallon in the Nathan Horton deal before the 2010 NHL Draft.

Campbell started his front office career with the Columbus Blue Jackets upon retirement, returning to the Panthers when hired by Zito.

He has been the GM of Florida’s AHL team in Charlotte and has been praised for his developmental work.

Florida also has two former NHL GMs in their front office in long-time executive Rick Dudley, who has been GM of the Panthers, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, and Ottawa over the years.

Paul Fenton, who is a senior advisor to Zito, is the former GM of the Minnesota Wild who started out with the Nashville Predators and spent 20 years with that organization.

ON DECK: GAME No. 78

FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS