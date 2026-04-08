This has not been a season to remember for Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. On Tuesday night, Paul Maurice said the veteran would be out the rest of the season after getting hurt again.

Kulikov, who missed a big chunk of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury in Game 2 against the Flyers, was already playing with a broken nose.

On Tuesday, Kulikov broke a finger in Florida’s 4-3 shootout loss to the host Montreal Canadiens.

Kulikov is the latest Panthers player to go out with a broken finger joining Evan Rodrigues and Aaron Ekblad.

The Panthers have two games left on this final road trip of the 2025-26 regular season and wrap things up with home games Monday against the New York Rangers and on April 15 against the Detroit Red Wings.

”He’s going to be out,” Maurice said.

Kulikov returned to the Panthers lineup in March after missing five months.

He needed shoulder surgery, but upon returning, said he felt great and was just glad he could help the team out.

Maurice said he had to force Kulikov to stay out with the broken nose, saying that even though Kulikov could not breathe, he still wanted to play.

Kulikov returned Sunday against the Penguins and played Tuesday before leaving the game with the newest injury.

Kulikov, now in his third season in his second stint with the Panthers, needed shoulder surgery and missed five months of the season.

“That was the longest I have been out during the regular season,’’ Kulikov told FHN last month, “and it was tough, mentally. You come in every day to do the work, but you’re really not with the team. You’re really not part of it all. It was a long process. But now that I am back, I am enjoying every second of it.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 79

FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS