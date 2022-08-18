The Florida Panthers Mailbag: Lineups, Roster Moves & More

The Florida Panthers made a number of moves this offseason and have changed the look of a team that had its most successful regular season in franchise history.

Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar were traded away while Claude Giroux, Ben Chiarot and Noel Acciari left as free agents.

A number of players were signed to replace them — with the acquisition of Matthew Tkachuk in the Huberdeau/Weegar trade obviously the biggest move of them all.

It may go down as the biggest trade in Panthers’ history when you look at the players involved.

In this edition of the FHN Mailbag, you had plenty of questions about how everything is going to look — and what is next for the Panthers.

We know the team is still above the salary cap, so, some more moves will have to be made before Opening Night.

And, guess what? We are not too far away from hockey getting under way once more.

Thanks as always for all of your questions.

Here are my answers to all of them:

Given the attrition from last year’s roster, it would appear there are roster spots available for some of the youngsters. Which prospects do you see as best possibilities to make the jump this year? — Matthew Kristal

The Panthers have added Colin White, Nick Cousins and Rudolfs Balcers — among others — and all three will make the team.