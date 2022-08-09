Reverse Retro Returns: What Should Florida Panthers Look Like?

We have known for a while now that Adidas and the NHL will be bringing back the popular Reverse Retro uniform for the upcoming season.

Although we do not know what the Florida Panthers will wear in their second version — we have heard some things, however — we know they will have one.

Now, we are asking you what you would like to see.

How should the Panthers’ Reverse Retro look?

Below is a jersey template you can download, enlarge and design your own — then, on the comment section below, upload your jersey creation and let us see it.

You can also throw it up on Twitter using the hashtag #FHNReverseRetro

Colby Guy and myself will judge the designs and declare a winner by the end of the month.

The winner will choose from a nice new Florida Panthers cap or a one-year subscription to Florida Hockey Now.

Remember, this is not a design for a third Florida jersey — but a Reverse Retro. That means it could be a jumble of a number of past and current designs.

You could go with the old JetBlue jersey with the leaping cat; or the original 1993s with the palm tree and hockey stick; or the current look with a different color scheme and logo.

Perhaps even a new color scheme and a new logo?

Your call.

Above is a sample of some of the jerseys the Panthers have worn since 1993.

Have at it Panthers fans.