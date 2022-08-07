Florida Panthers Records: How long until Sasha Barkov owns them?

It has been an inevitability that most of the all-time marks in the Florida Panthers record book would belong to Sasha Barkov for quite some time.

That timeline has sped up.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida’s star of the past decade and owner of numerous franchise records, was shipped off to the Calgary Flames in a mega deal that brought Matthew Tkachuk to Sunrise.

Barkov was hot on Huberdeau’s tail for these records — and now takes the mantle as the longest-tenured Panther.

With the eight-year extension he signed last October starting this season, Barkov has a lot of time to set those records for his own.

How long will it take?