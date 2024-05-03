Florida Panthers Mailbag: Playoffs, Trades and Caddyshack

The Florida Panthers will open up the second round of the playoffs in the coming days and that is now, save for the Marlins’ sweep of Colorado, the talk of the town.

Well, there is still some Dolphins draft talk lingering, but for the most part, everyone is talking about the Panthers.

With the Heat losing to Boston, the Panthers are the only real game in town right now and this team has the talent, the will, and the intangibles to win it all.

Yet some of you are already looking ahead to the offseason.

Hey, with this long break in the action, that’s natural.

The Panthers have plenty of questions once this season comes to a close — they hope it ends in mid-June — and you have questions about their questions.

Well, that’s what we are here for.

This edition of the FHN Mailbag deals with a number of tough questions the Panthers will have to address in the offseason, including roster moves and free agency.

So, let’s get to them!

George, I’m going to call it a near lock that the LA Kings will back a Brinks truck up to Stolarz. Do the Panthers feel Knight has come back on track with his development enough that he can serve as a back-up (play 18-24 games) for Bob next season? — Ed Purchase

There will be a number of teams calling Anthony Stolarz this summer and whether he stays or not depends on how confident the team is with Spencer Knight as the backup.

By everything I have heard, Knight is their guy.