2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Sam Reinhart Makes Florida Panthers History with 60th Goal
FORT LAUDERDALE — Sam Reinhart did not match the Florida Panthers record for goals in a single regular season. That still belongs to Pavel Bure.
Yet in Florida’s first-round series win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Reinhart did make franchise history.
By scoring three goals against the Lightning, Reinhart earned the distinction of scoring the most goals in one single season — when the playoffs are included — in franchise history.
Reinhart has scored 60 goals, thus far, in 82 regular-season and five playoff games.
Must be pretty proud of that big number eh?
Get FHN in your inbox!
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs3 hours ago
Florida Panthers Watch Cup Playoffs, Wait for Toronto or Boston
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs5 hours ago
Sam Reinhart Makes Florida Panthers History with 60th Goal
#AskGR Mailbag6 hours ago
FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Playoff Edition Now Open
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs22 hours ago
Xfinity Drops Bally Sports. How to Watch the Florida Panthers
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs7 days ago
Ryan Lomberg In Quarantine, Out for Florida Panthers Again Tonight
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs4 days ago
Critical of Nick Cousins? The Florida Panthers Got His Back
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs7 days ago
Game 3: Florida Panthers 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs7 days ago
Panthers at Lightning, Game 3: Kyle Okposo Returns to Playoffs
2023 Stanley Cup Final11 months ago
WATCH: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Pregame, Game 3
Florida Panthers GameDay1 year ago
WATCH: Postgame Reaction from the Florida Panthers In Buffalo
Florida Panthers1 year ago
WATCH: Huberdeau, Weegar Return to face Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers GameDay2 years ago