Sam Reinhart Makes Florida Panthers History with 60th Goal

FORT LAUDERDALE — Sam Reinhart did not match the Florida Panthers record for goals in a single regular season. That still belongs to Pavel Bure.

Yet in Florida’s first-round series win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Reinhart did make franchise history.

By scoring three goals against the Lightning, Reinhart earned the distinction of scoring the most goals in one single season — when the playoffs are included — in franchise history.

Reinhart has scored 60 goals, thus far, in 82 regular-season and five playoff games.

Must be pretty proud of that big number eh?