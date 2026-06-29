Mike Benning, who played 18 games for the Panthers last season, was not given a qualifying offer Monday making him a free agent. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers made some roster decisions when it came to making qualifying offers to their restricted free agents with a couple players who played in the NHL last season moving on.

The Panthers did make offers to forward Ben Steeves and defensemen Toby Bjornfot and Mikulas Hovorka which keeps them in the organization.

Donovan Sebrango, Cole Schwindt, Wilmer Skoog, and Mike Benning are among those RFAs whom the Panthers did not qualify meaning they will be free agents and can sign with a new team starting on Wednesday.

All four of the players listed above whom the Panthers parted ways played in the NHL for Florida last season — with Skoog and Benning making their NHL debut with the team that drafted them.

Sebrango and Schwindt were picked up by the Panthers off waivers; Sebrango from Ottawa early on after Dmitry Kulikov got hurt in Game 2, and Schwindt from Vegas before the season began.

Schwindt was originally drafted by the Panthers but went to Calgary as part of the Matthew Tkachuk trade in 2022.

Benning, the son of original Panther Brian Benning, was drafted by the Panthers in 2020 and scored two goals with six points in 18 games for Florida last season.

Florida also cut loose defenseman Evan Nause who spent last season at ECHL Savannah.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON