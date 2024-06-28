2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Florida Panthers Make Two Signings Official
The Florida Panthers re-signed two players on Friday, announcing new deals for defenseman Matt Kiersted and forward Patrick Giles.
Both played for AHL Charlotte last season but could be in the running for roster spots in training camp.
Giles, 24, skated played 66 games with the Checkers last year, scoring 13 goals with 23 points.
It was the second pro season for the former Boston College standout.
Kiersted is a known commodity with the Panthers and should challenge for one of the final spots on Florida’s blueline this coming season.
A highly-touted collegiate free agent signee out of North Dakota in 2021, Kiersted has played in 37 games with the Panthers from 2021-23.
Kiersted did not appear in any games with Florida last season although he was part of the aces during the playoffs once Charlotte’s season was complete.
Last year, the 26-year-old played in 57 games with the Checkers, scoring four goals with 15 points and a plus-14.
Both players got two-way contracts.
UP NEXT FOR THE PANTHERS
- Stanley Cup Championship Parade, Fort Lauderdale: Sunday, 11 a.m.
- NHL Draft, Las Vegas: Friday-Saturday
- NHL Free Agency: Monday
- Florida Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Early July
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: TBA