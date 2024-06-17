Florida Panthers Move ECHL Affiliation from Everblades to Savannah

The Florida Panthers had a cozy relationship with their ECHL affiliate just a 90 minute drive away from their arena in Sunrise.

The Panthers would have preferred if that team was closer to their AHL team, however.

Now is will be.

Last week, the Florida Everblades — who are based in Estero on Florida’s southwestern gulf coach — announced that they were no longer going to be an affiliate of the Panthers.

Prior to this, the Savannah Ghost Pirates scheduled a pep rally of sorts at their arena to announce a new affiliate.

Their hashtag was similar to the Panthers’ on purpose: #TimeToHaunt

For The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers, Anywhere

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

On Monday afternoon, the Ghost Pirates announced their official affiliation with the Panthers a move which makes a lot of sense when you think about its proximity to the AHL Charlotte Checkers and not the Panthers.

While it was fun having an ECHL affiliate so close by, the only time the Panthers ever needed a player from Estero was when a goalie drove over if one of Florida’s top guys were sick or injured.

There is much more roster movement between the AHL and ECHL teams, so having one in Savannah, Ga., and the other in Charlotte is good for both teams.

The drive between Charlotte and Savannah is about 4 hours.

“It is understandable and makes sense for our program in Charlotte and everyone understands that,” said Florida coach Paul Maurice, whose son Jake works as the Everblades’ director of communications and calls games on radio.

“That culture (the Everblades) have there, the team, Craig Brush … it has been like that since I was in Hartford. They have their own program and that doesn’t change due to affiliation.”

The Everblades, as Maurice mentioned, have been one of the most dominant organizations in the ECHL over the past couple of decades.

Since its founding in 1998, Florida has missed the playoffs just once.

Earlier this month, the Everblades became the first team to win the ECHL Kelly Cup in three straight years.

Savannah, meanwhile, joined the league two years ago and has yet to make the playoffs.

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 5

Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-1