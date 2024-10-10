Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers On the Road in Ottawa, Spencer Knight Is Back
The Florida Panthers are on the road for the first time this season and kick off a four-game road trip tonight against the Ottawa Senators.
Ottawa will be playing its home opener tonight, so, expect a strong effort from a Senators team which is improved and could be a playoff contender.
The Panthers and Senators have spirited matchups over the years — and that is especially true since Matthew Tkachuk joined Florida.
Although Matthew and his brother Brady will not fight, that does not mean other players do not go after the Tkachuks as proxy.
The Panthers made a couple of roster moves before heading north.
Celebrate the Start of Florida Panthers Season
Get HALF Off a Season Ticket to Florida Hockey Now
One Year = $19.99 Through Oct. 16 — Use HALF at Checkout
Spencer Knight is back with the team after being off the opening roster with Florida placing Chris Driedger and MacKenzie Entwistle on waivers just before Tuesday’s game against the Bruins.
Driedger was Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup on Tuesday — but cleared waivers on Wednesday.
Both Driedger and Entwistle cleared and were assigned to Charlotte.
While Florida needed the $1.15 million saved by initially assigning Knight to the Checkers, it remains under the $88 million salary cap since the team is now only carrying 21 players.
The NHL roster max is 23.
Florida has 12 forwards and seven defensemen and are about $550,000 under the salary cap per PuckPedia.com.
If Knight starts against Ottawa tonight, it would be his first NHL action since Feb. 18, 2023, in Nashville.
On Tuesday night, defenseman Adam Boqvist left the game early after taking a clearing shot off his jaw.
Maurice said that Boqvist was still being looked at, but could travel with the team to Canada.
Veteran Nate Schmidt could make his Panthers debut tonight.
After playing the Senators tonight, Florida visits Buffalo (Saturday), Boston (Monday afternoon), and Columbus (Tuesday) before returning home.
ON DECK: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT OTTAWA SENATORS
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WHDT 9 (West Palm); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/Fort Myers)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season (Panthers Lead 2-0) — At Ottawa: Panthers 5, Senators 0 (Nov.27); Panthers 6, Senators 0 (April 4). At Florida: Panthers 3, Senators 2 OT (Feb. 20); Panthers 2, Senators 0 (April 9).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Ottawa leads 57-48-5, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Buffalo, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
If Knight starts tonight, it looks like he’ll get 2 out of the 4 starts on the road with the back to back in there. Comment button wasn’t working on the Bennett / Ekblad article, but curious as to your speculative thoughts George on what a deal would like for those two. Similar deal for Bennett as Verhaeghe give or take? Shorter term deal for Ekblad closer to the 6 range?
As of yesterday, Guzda was not listed on rosters for Charlotte or Savannah. Where is he currently, and was Kincaid signed because Guzda currently is not game ready?
Guzda has been seen once on the ice since training camp started and he was working alone with Robb Tallas. No idea when he will be ready to play again. He missed all but 1 or 2 games last season. Kinkaid was signed because he is a veteran goalie – and Charlotte needed to make sure it had a goalie in case Driedger got claimed.