Florida Panthers On the Road in Ottawa, Spencer Knight Is Back

The Florida Panthers are on the road for the first time this season and kick off a four-game road trip tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa will be playing its home opener tonight, so, expect a strong effort from a Senators team which is improved and could be a playoff contender.

The Panthers and Senators have spirited matchups over the years — and that is especially true since Matthew Tkachuk joined Florida.

Although Matthew and his brother Brady will not fight, that does not mean other players do not go after the Tkachuks as proxy.

The Panthers made a couple of roster moves before heading north.

Celebrate the Start of Florida Panthers Season

Get HALF Off a Season Ticket to Florida Hockey Now

One Year = $19.99 Through Oct. 16 — Use HALF at Checkout

Spencer Knight is back with the team after being off the opening roster with Florida placing Chris Driedger and MacKenzie Entwistle on waivers just before Tuesday’s game against the Bruins.

Driedger was Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup on Tuesday — but cleared waivers on Wednesday.

Both Driedger and Entwistle cleared and were assigned to Charlotte.

While Florida needed the $1.15 million saved by initially assigning Knight to the Checkers, it remains under the $88 million salary cap since the team is now only carrying 21 players.

The NHL roster max is 23.

Florida has 12 forwards and seven defensemen and are about $550,000 under the salary cap per PuckPedia.com.

If Knight starts against Ottawa tonight, it would be his first NHL action since Feb. 18, 2023, in Nashville.

On Tuesday night, defenseman Adam Boqvist left the game early after taking a clearing shot off his jaw.

Maurice said that Boqvist was still being looked at, but could travel with the team to Canada.

Veteran Nate Schmidt could make his Panthers debut tonight.

After playing the Senators tonight, Florida visits Buffalo (Saturday), Boston (Monday afternoon), and Columbus (Tuesday) before returning home.

ON DECK: GAME 2