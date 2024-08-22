The Florida Panthers Play Hockey Again in One Month

The shortest offseason in Florida Panthers history is racing to its close with training camp opening in a couple of weeks — and the team’s first two preseason games just a month away.

On Sept. 22, the Panthers will play host to the Nashville Predators for the annual preseason doubleheader.

Game 1 will be at 2 p.m.; Game 2 at 6.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced that once again, the exhibition games will not be part of any season ticket package and all ticket proceeds will go to the Florida Panthers Foundation.

This year, the Panthers are charging $20 for the doubleheader — plus SeatGeek fees, of course — and that grants access to both games including parking.

Once you are in the building however, there is no re-entry.

Reserved tickets go on sale Friday.

The Panthers will end up playing eight preseason games this year when you count the split-squad doubleheader against the Predators.

Florida will play the doubleheader at home as well as games against Carolina and Tampa Bay in Sunrise.

The Panthers will also visit Tampa, Raleigh, Orlando, and Quebec City.

Florida has undergone a number of changes since beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on June 24 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers lost Brandon Montour, Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Kevin Stenlund, Ryan Lomberg, and others to free agency a week after beating the Oilers.

A number of players have made their way back to South Florida to prep for the upcoming season as training camp is about three weeks away.

2024 Florida Panthers Preseason Schedule

Sept. 22 Doubleheader vs. Nashville: 2/6 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Orlando vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Quebec City vs. LA Kings, 7 p.m.

