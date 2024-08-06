Florida Panthers Prospect Gracyn Sawchyn Keeps Getting Better

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers were so impressed with Gracyn Sawchyn following their prospect showcase in Estero last summer that coach Paul Maurice started the youngster out with some of the big guys at the start of training camp.

Sawchyn, who was Florida’s top pick of the 2023 draft in the second round, looked good at development camp and again in the rookie showcase earning himself a spot centering Sam Reinhart and Ryan Lomberg.

Even though he came to training camp at about 155 pounds, Sawchyn was not afraid to get into some tight spots against much bigger and more mature guys.

Maurice, for one, dug his attitude.

“He is a gamer,” Maurice said.

“He’s not disrespectful, he’s just out there playing the game as hard as he can. He doesn’t seem overwhelmed. He just looks like he’s having a great time. He’s got a big smile on his face every time he is trying to catch his breath.”

Sawchyn spent last season in the Western Hockey League of the Canadian juniors — starting with the Seattle Thunderbirds before being traded closer to home with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

“I had a different role in Edmonton, and I enjoyed it a lot,’’ said Sawchyn, who had 43 points (13 goals) in 37 games with the Oil Kings. “That definitely helped me grow.”

After a successful development camp with the Panthers last month, Sawchyn plans to return to South Florida to be part of this year’s prospect showcase (which will be held in Nashville) before he gets a crack at his second training camp.

Now up over 165 pounds, Sawchyn is getting where the Panthers want him to physically.

He is not there yet, but he’s getting there.

“It’s pretty obvious I need to work on gaining strength and a little bit of weight,’’ Sawchyn said. “That’s kind of my main focus this summer.’’

Sawchyn’s playmaking certainly stood out in this second development camp as he was one of the more electric players on the ice.

Florida loves the way he moves the puck around the ice, and he has a pretty good shot as well.

The attitude part is down pat as well.

“He (gets) his body in there and that’s great for someone that age and that size,” Reinhart said. “Obviously, he is going to continue to get bigger, but the most important thing is that he is not shying away; he is initiating that contact. And that is going to help him learn, that is going to motivate him to continue working off the ice.”

