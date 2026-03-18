Florida Panthers Put Brad Marchand on LTIR. Season Over?

The Florida Panthers welcomed Seth Jones back to their lineup on Tuesday night. The cost, as expected, was placing Brad Marchand on Long-Term Injured Reserve to become cap compliant.

This was a move that did not come as a surprise with Paul Maurice saying Marchand would be out for weeks after being shut down following Florida’s win in Detroit following the NHL Trade Deadline.

With the Panthers out of the playoff chase and with plenty of depth options on the roster, the team made the decision to put Marchand on the shelf.

Before the team left for its western four-game road trip, Maurice said that Marchand was continuing to meet with doctors both past and present to deal with an injury that has been bothering the forward throughout the season.

The Panthers have not said what, exactly, is bothering Marchand but his past surgical history could give some clues.

In 2024, the offseason before the Bruins decided to move on from their captain and trade him to the Panthers, Marchand had a couple of surgeries including a minor one to repair a tendon in his elbow.

Marchand did have sports hernia and groin surgery, something he had undergone just four years prior.

In 2022, Marchand had extensive surgery on both of his hips.

If Marchand were to return this season — and that certainly does not appear to be the case — he would have to sit out 10 games and 24 days to satisfy the LTIR requirement.

Tuesday’s loss in Vancouver was Marchand’s fourth game missed since the Panthers decided to rest him.

If Florida put him on LTIR retroactively to March 7, he would satisfy the 24-day period on April 1.

Marchand could, theoretically, return March 2 against the Boston Bruins in Sunrise.

Florida would have eight games left in the regular season.

So, it is more than likely Marchand works his way back to being healthy for the start of training camp.

ON DECK: GAME No. 68