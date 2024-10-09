Florida Panthers Raise Their Stanley Cup Championship Banner

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers got their Stanley Cup championship rings on Monday night so, really, there was just one piece of business left and that was raising the banner to the rafters of Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers, opening their season against the rival Boston Bruins, had a quick pregame ceremony with no introduction of individual players or coaches.

Instead, the players skated out onto the ice following a highlight video — with captain Sasha Barkov coming out with the Stanley Cup.

Barkov placed the Cup near where the banner would be raised as the remaining members of the 2024 title team watched from the blue line as the banner headed into the air above the home goal.

The banner will be relocated to its permanent spot in the arena following the game.

The Panthers opened up with their hair on fire, outshooting the Bruins 12-1 to start with a pair of quick goals from Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen against Joonas Korpisalo.

Boston cut its deficit in half with a shorthanded goal at 15:33 of the first.

Florida ended up taking a 4-1 lead into the second period.

Sam Reinhart got his first of the season on a shorthanded chance; Bennett got his second with 25.8 seconds remaining.

