2024 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Postgame: A Win Away from Glory
The Florida Panthers are a win away from immortality, their next victory over the Edmonton Oilers in this series meaning their names get engraved on the Stanley Cup forever.
Not bad, eh?
The Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night and now lead this thing 3-0.
A win on Saturday, and not only do the Panthers get to twirl around the Rogers Center ice with the Cup — but they get to bring it home with them.
You cannot buy one in duty free, either.
We have tried.
The Panthers were pretty focused in their postgame talk to the gathered media in Edmonton.
Coach Paul Maurice, Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Sergei Bobrovsky and Brandon Montour all said the right things in their pressers.
But you can see they know how close they are right now.
You can almost taste it in these videos.
As always, these videos are up on the FHN YouTube Channel
Enjoy them.
See y’all on Saturday.
Stay tuned for plenty more coverage right here on FHN — your No. 1 source for Florida Panthers news.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 4
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-0
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida 4, @Edmonton 3; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*:Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
The Cats have not taken their foot off the pedal all year and they can’t now. Edmonton played well enough to win in game 1 and almost came back in the third on Thursday. They need to stay focused, and it seems as If they are. One more…