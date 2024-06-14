Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Postgame: A Win Away from Glory

The Florida Panthers are a win away from immortality, their next victory over the Edmonton Oilers in this series meaning their names get engraved on the Stanley Cup forever.

Not bad, eh?

The Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night and now lead this thing 3-0.

A win on Saturday, and not only do the Panthers get to twirl around the Rogers Center ice with the Cup — but they get to bring it home with them.

You cannot buy one in duty free, either.

We have tried.

The Panthers were pretty focused in their postgame talk to the gathered media in Edmonton.

Coach Paul Maurice, Sasha Barkov, Sam Bennett, Sergei Bobrovsky and Brandon Montour all said the right things in their pressers.

But you can see they know how close they are right now.

You can almost taste it in these videos.

As always, these videos are up on the FHN YouTube Channel but they are all here as well.

Enjoy them.

See y’all on Saturday.

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 4

Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-0