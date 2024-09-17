Florida Panthers, Stanley Cup Visit the Miami Heat

Dr. Derick Anderson is a clinical and sports psychologist for both the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat. So, when he got his day with the Stanley Cup, he wanted to share it with both teams.

On Sunday, Dr. Anderson loaded up the Stanley Cup and headed to the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami — and he brought captain Sasha Barkov and center Anton Lundell with him.

The Heat rolled out the red carpet for its guests: Barkov and Lundell got a full tour of the arena, including trips to the Miami locker room and the practice court.

“I was the only one making any shots,’’ Barkov said with a grin on Monday.

Lundell laughed.

“I was hitting shots,” Lundell said. “We were both shooting around, and both of us were hitting shots.”

Both Barkov and Lundell are big basketball fans, and were excited to meet a couple of players including Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Lundell said he enjoyed his time talking with coach Erik Spoelstra.

“It was an awesome experience,’’ Lundell said. “Obviously, a big thank you to Derick Anderson who made that all possible. For him to bring us there … we were Fanboys. It was awesome to see the arena, meet the players and coaches.

“Erik Spoelstra is a legend; He just won the Gold Medal, coached the Heat to those championships. He told us he really followed us, and loved watching us throughout the playoffs and that was awesome to hear from a guy like that. He was very interested in how we were able to stay calm in the Finals under all of that pressure when we went to Game 7. It was great to talk to him. He seems like a very smart man.”

Asking Jaime the important questions here 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Vvd4wtSWE9 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 16, 2024

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS