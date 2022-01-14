Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers welcome Stars

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be gunning for their eighth consecutive game with a point Friday night as the Dallas Stars come to town.

Dallas, if you may recall, is the lone (star) team to beat the Panthers since their return from the Covid-Christmas break last month.

Florida has won six of seven, with the only loss coming in a 6-5 shootout in Texas.

The Panthers will have Patric Hornqvist back in the lineup after his Covid test but Mason Marchment was being skated with the scratches on Friday morning so it is likely he sits tonight and plays tomorrow against Columbus.

Here is today’s edition of the FHN Morning Skate. Enjoy it. And we’ll see you later for the Panthers Postgame.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK