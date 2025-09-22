Florida Panthers Swept in Preseason Doubleheader. No Worries

The Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators took a very different approach to Sunday’s doubleheader to kick off the preseason at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators swept the doubleheader on Sunday and, based on the lineups iced by the two teams, they should have.

In the opener, the Panthers ice a team mostly made up of prospects, a number of whom will be headed back to their junior team this week.

Those fans who showed up for Sunday’s games hoping to get a glimpse of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions may have been a bit disappointed.

Nashville had a handful of veterans going, with former Florida forwards Erik Haula (two goals) and Jonathan Marchessault (two assists) doing a lot of the offensive scoring in a 5-0 win.

The Predators lead 1-0 just under 4 minutes into the game on Haula’s first on a tip-in from Marchessault and were never challenged.

Florida had a more veteran lineup going in the night cap although all of its regulars stayed behind in Fort Lauderdale.

Of the 40 players who dressed in the doubleheader, only backup goalie Daniil Tarasov is a lock to make the Opening Night roster.

Tarasov started Game 2 and played the opening 27:11, allowing three goals on 18 shots including two on the power play to veterans Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg.

Florida fought back down 4-1, with defenseman Mike Benning scoring a pair of goals early in the third to make it 4-3.

The score stayed that way until Ryan O’Reilly scored into an empty net with 35 seconds left for the 5-3 final.

Cooper Black, who was so impressive in Florida’s prospect tournament earlier this month, gave up a goal on 12 shots.

“These are really difficult games for young players to play in,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said after Game 2. “There are some NHLers on the other side, and they’re all brand new, right? There’s no line combinations out there.

“I thought in the first, we got to see the young players’ instincts because they haven’t been here long enough to get into systems or any idea of that. The second game, there was a little more continuity with that group. They had spent some time together and it was good they stayed in the battle, found a way to fight back in that game.’’

Expect many of the players who went in Game 2 to play Wednesday when the Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes for their third of seven exhibition games this preseason.

Maurice said the Panthers are splitting their camp into three distinct blocks; his veteran players, many of whom have been to the past three Stanley Cup finals, will start their on-ice portion of camp this week.

Florida’s veteran players have been held out of on-ice drills through the first three days of training camp to focus on more specialized off-ice work.

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS