Florida Panthers Territory Moves Hard Into Finland

With Sasha Barkov now the first captain from their country to ever hoist the Stanley Cup, it should come as no surprise that Finland is becoming part of the Florida Panthers ‘territory.’

Last week, Barkov brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Tampere with a standing-room only crowd of more than 15,000 joining him at Nokia Arena.

That venue is home to Tappara — a program Barkov grew up in and is now a part-owner of.

In November, the Panthers will return to Tampere for a two-game set against the Dallas Stars, the first regular-season NHL game to ever be played there.

Barkov, understandably, cannot wait to bring his team home.

“That’s like a dream come true for me, and I am sure for those guys as well,’’ Barkov said.

“To come back home to the home country and play in an NHL game. That’s not usual. You don’t get to do that, like, ever. I was fortunate to do so in Helsinki a few years ago and now here again. I can’t wait to bring the team here, have some fun, and play some games.’’

Celebrate FHN’s 4th Anniversary with $10 Off a Season Ticket!

Use GEORGE10 at Checkout

And Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

Barkov will not be alone in his homecoming when the Panthers return to Finland.

Florida currently has four players from Finland on its roster — not including assistant coach Tuomo Ruutu.

Anton Lundell was the final player to have his day with the Stanley Cup in Finland following Eetu Luostarinen (Monday) and Niko Mikkola (Sunday).

Lundell brought the Cup home to Helsinki where his passion for hockey began.

On his Instagram story following Florida’s Cup victory, Lundell posted a picture from 2011 when his father Jan, now a goaltending coach, helped HIFK win the Finnish championship along with a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Lundell’s celebration at Helsinki Ice Hall drew close to 5,000 per NHL.com.

“I always wanted to lift a trophy here, especially as an HIFK player,” Lundell told NHL.com. “That hasn’t happened yet but it’s great to be back where it all began. Everything started here, in those stands, then on this ice.”

Said Jan Lundell: “[Anton] spent his all of his early life in the locker rooms of this arena, just like his brother.That way he also saw everything about this world, all the highs and lows, very early on. … I always dreamt about the Stanley Cup and winning the championship in the best league in the world, like every kid. We’ve visited many places today and it’s going to leave some great memories.”

On Monday, Luostarinen got his day with the Stanley Cup and he spent his day with the trophy near Kuopio.

His home municipality of Siilinjärvi held a celebration for him — and named the rink next to the Vuorela school as Eetu Luostarinen Arena.

Luostarinen once got his first ice hockey lessons on that ice.

“The Vuorela rink is a meaningful place for me, because at a very young age I have been skating there with my father and older brother,’’ Luostarinen said per NHL.com.

“I got my first contact with ice hockey there through the ice hockey school.”

This has, obviously, been a big summer for the Panthers. But it has especially been busy for players in Finland.

Not only did Luostarinen get married last month (with his Finnish teammates by his side), but they were also honored by President Alexander Stubb.

“An honor to host our Finnish Stanley Cup winners. Great gang,” President Stubb wrote on his Instagram account.

“We are so proud of you guys.”

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS