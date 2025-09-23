A Florida Panthers Threepeat? Tampa Bay Lightning Star Says No

The Florida Panthers really do not need any more motivation in their quest to be the first NHL team to threepeat as Stanley Cup champions since the early 1980s — but Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman may have given them a little.

Hedman, speaking to Ryan Kennedy of the Hockey News at the NHL’s annual media tour earlier this month, said the Panthers are not going to join the New York Islanders in NHL dynasty history.

“They’re not going to win three in a row,” Hedman told Kennedy when asked about the Panthers.

It should be noted the Panthers joined the Lightning as the latest NHL team to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons and make it to the Cup Final in three straight seasons.

The Lightning failed in its threepeat bid in 2022 when it was lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the Final after winning it in two Covid-shortened seasons.

Florida lost to Tampa Bay in the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022, but won the past two first-round matchups against the Lightning to kick off its two Stanley Cup runs.

In 2024, the Panthers opened up by beating the Lightning in 5; Florida won in 5 last postseason as well, going 3-0 in Tampa.

Hedman, for one, said that ain’t happening again.

“We were in the same boat,’’ Hedman said. “They have a phenomenal team and we just have to figure it out. We played better than the year before and we’re ready for it if it comes.

“Our goal is always to make the playoffs first and foremost and we’ll see who we get.

“But if we get (the Panthers) again, we know each other inside-out. It’s just a matter of bounces and health and who can perform at that level.”

Although the Panthers-Lightning rivalry began when Florida joined the league a year after Tampa Bay did in 1993, the two cross-state rivals did not meet in the postseason until 2021.

The two teams have split the four playoff series against one another.

