Florida Panthers Trade Prospect to Washington Capitals

The Florida Panthers made another trade on Thursday, this time sending prospect Justin Sourdif to the Washington Capitals.

The Panthers got a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft as well as a sixth-round selection in 2027 from the Capitals.

Sourdif, 23, was a third-round pick in Bill Zito’s first draft with the Panthers in 2020.

He ended up playing in four games with Florida — and scored his lone NHL goal in a 4-1 win at Nashville on Feb. 25.

Sourdif played 43 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season, scoring 16 goals with 34 points.

Despite being limited due to an injury, he finished second on the Checkers in game-winning goals (four) and tied for third in power-play assists (eight).

He was third on the team in scoring with four goals and 10 points during the team’s run to the Calder Cup Final.

The Panthers also traded a fifth-round selection in the 2025 draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets for goalie Daniil Tarasov.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT