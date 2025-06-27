Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Trade Prospect to Washington Capitals
The Florida Panthers made another trade on Thursday, this time sending prospect Justin Sourdif to the Washington Capitals.
The Panthers got a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft as well as a sixth-round selection in 2027 from the Capitals.
Sourdif, 23, was a third-round pick in Bill Zito’s first draft with the Panthers in 2020.
He ended up playing in four games with Florida — and scored his lone NHL goal in a 4-1 win at Nashville on Feb. 25.
Sourdif played 43 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season, scoring 16 goals with 34 points.
Despite being limited due to an injury, he finished second on the Checkers in game-winning goals (four) and tied for third in power-play assists (eight).
He was third on the team in scoring with four goals and 10 points during the team’s run to the Calder Cup Final.
The Panthers also traded a fifth-round selection in the 2025 draft to the Columbus Blue Jackets for goalie Daniil Tarasov.
2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS
FLORIDA PANTHERS
UP NEXT
- 2025 NHL Draft: Friday-Saturday, Los Angeles (Panthers have six picks in Rounds 4-7)
- Start of NHL Free Agency: Tuesday, noon
- Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early July
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase hosted by Tampa Bay Lightning: Early September
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Opening Night: Oct 7-9 (opponent, time, date TBA)