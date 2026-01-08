Florida Panthers without Brad Marchand in Montreal v Canadiens

The Florida Panthers will be without leading scorer Brad Marchand tonight when they play the host Montreal Canadiens.

Florida coach Paul Maurice pulled Marchand from Tuesday’s eventual 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs before the start of the third saying it was for precautionary reasons.

On Thursday, Marchand was not on the ice for Florida’s morning skate at Bell Centre.

Maurice said Marchand is day-to-day and could return to the lineup Saturday in Ottawa.

“He’s not going to play tonight, but I won’t rule him out for the game in Ottawa,” Maurice said. “We’ll see how he recovers.’’

Marchand, 37, has been one of Florida’s most productive players this season.

He leads the team in points (46) and is tied for the lead in goals (23) with Sam Reinhart.

On New Year’s Eve, Marchand was named to Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan.

Just prior to that, however, Marchand scored Florida’s first goal against the Canadiens in Sunrise.

With the score tied at 2 in overtime, Marchand went in and hit a downed Mike Matheson against the boards and was called for a penalty which led to Nick Suzuki’s game-winning power play tap-in.

The Canadiens were not very happy with Marchand for the hit — and probably would have sought him out tonight.

Montreal is coming off a 4-1 win against the visiting Flames on Wednesday.

Florida has lost its past six to the Canadiens dating to 2024.

