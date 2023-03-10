FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: GM Chuck Fletcher Fired By Flyers After Trade Deadline
A week after the NHL Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher on Friday morning.
Fletcher was able to get a first-round pick and Owen Tippett out of the Panthers for Claude Giroux last year, but his moves this time around were underwhelming to say the least.
Not only will the Flyers miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year, but Fletcher failed to unload pending free agent James van Riemsdyk at the deadline after a deal with Detroit fell through.
Fletcher was also Philadelphia’s president of hockey operations; the Flyers say they will be hiring two to fill those positions.
Danny Briere will be the interim general manager and will be with the team for its game Saturday in Pittsburgh.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
The Panthers have Anton Lundell back centering the third line with Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart and certainly would love to see some more offense coming from that trio.
Well, Lomberg has been doing pretty well lately.
- This is a big weekend for the Panthers as they can not afford to overlook their two opponents in Chicago and Winnipeg. While we are allowed to say this better be four points in the ledger, they cannot think that way.
- If the Panthers are going to make the playoffs, Sergei Bobrovsky is likely going to carry them in.
- The Panthers took care of business Tuesday night as they beat the Golden Knights.
- You know who believes in the Florida Panthers? Eric Staal.
- Eetu Luostarinen is having a career year for the Panthers and is now up on the top line.
- New video from coach Paul Maurice, Lundell and Reinhart from Thursday’s practice in Coral Springs is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.
- If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
The New York Islanders looked lost for most of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night but had another third-period comeback — and forced overtime.
Both teams getting a point here was not good for the Panthers.
The Islanders ended up getting a 4-3 win to pull six points ahead of Florida in WC1 with the Penguins holding a four-point lead in WC2.
Ottawa remains in this thing as well as it went to Seattle and beat the Kraken.
- Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called the loss “tough to swallow.”
- The Washington Capitals were not all that happy after losing in a shootout to the Devils.
- In a rare occurrence, the Boston Bruins lost a game.
- The Philadelphia Flyers have a new GM and could have some of their top prospects up as well.
- The Detroit Red Wings know it is going to be weird facing Tyler Bertuzzi in Boston tomorrow.
- It looks like the Calgary Flames are having fun again.
- There are still a lot of things to pay attention to in the final weeks of a lost season for the San Jose Sharks.
PANTHERS ON DECK
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 2-0
- This season (Chicago leads 1-0): Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2 (Oct. 25)
- All-time regular season series: Blackhawks lead 28-17-4, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
