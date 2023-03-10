FHN Today: GM Chuck Fletcher Fired By Flyers After Trade Deadline

A week after the NHL Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher on Friday morning.

Fletcher was able to get a first-round pick and Owen Tippett out of the Panthers for Claude Giroux last year, but his moves this time around were underwhelming to say the least.

Not only will the Flyers miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year, but Fletcher failed to unload pending free agent James van Riemsdyk at the deadline after a deal with Detroit fell through.

Fletcher was also Philadelphia’s president of hockey operations; the Flyers say they will be hiring two to fill those positions.

Danny Briere will be the interim general manager and will be with the team for its game Saturday in Pittsburgh.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers have Anton Lundell back centering the third line with Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart and certainly would love to see some more offense coming from that trio.

Well, Lomberg has been doing pretty well lately.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The New York Islanders looked lost for most of their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night but had another third-period comeback — and forced overtime.

Both teams getting a point here was not good for the Panthers.

The Islanders ended up getting a 4-3 win to pull six points ahead of Florida in WC1 with the Penguins holding a four-point lead in WC2.

Ottawa remains in this thing as well as it went to Seattle and beat the Kraken.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called the loss “tough to swallow.”

The Washington Capitals were not all that happy after losing in a shootout to the Devils.

In a rare occurrence, the Boston Bruins lost a game.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a new GM and could have some of their top prospects up as well.

The Detroit Red Wings know it is going to be weird facing Tyler Bertuzzi in Boston tomorrow.

It looks like the Calgary Flames are having fun again.

There are still a lot of things to pay attention to in the final weeks of a lost season for the San Jose Sharks.

PANTHERS ON DECK

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS