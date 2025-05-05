Playoff Schedule for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Now Available

Once the Winnipeg Jets beat the Blues in an epic Game 7 late Sunday night, the NHL released the remainder of the schedule for the second round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

If you missed that Jets game though, you missed one of the great comebacks in playoff history.

Anyway…

On Friday, the NHL announced that Game 1 would be in Toronto on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The first week of the series will be played on alternating days.

Game 2 will be in Toronto on Wednesday at 7 and will also be on ESPN.

The Panthers will play host to Game 3 (Friday at 7 on TNT) and Game 4 (Sunday at 7:30 on TBS).

Game 5, if necessary, will be in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14; Game 6 returns to Sunrise on May 16, with Game 7 in Toronto on May 18.

The times for those final three games will come as needed.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series