2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Playoff Schedule for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Now Available
Once the Winnipeg Jets beat the Blues in an epic Game 7 late Sunday night, the NHL released the remainder of the schedule for the second round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
If you missed that Jets game though, you missed one of the great comebacks in playoff history.
Anyway…
On Friday, the NHL announced that Game 1 would be in Toronto on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The first week of the series will be played on alternating days.
Game 2 will be in Toronto on Wednesday at 7 and will also be on ESPN.
The Panthers will play host to Game 3 (Friday at 7 on TNT) and Game 4 (Sunday at 7:30 on TBS).
Game 5, if necessary, will be in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14; Game 6 returns to Sunrise on May 16, with Game 7 in Toronto on May 18.
The times for those final three games will come as needed.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Monday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Monday @Toronto, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
- Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
That Jets Blues finish was one of the best game sevens I’ve seen in the last 20 years…. behind ours of course