Game 2 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Odds

The Florida Panthers will have two key pieces back in their lineup tonight when they play the host Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their second round playoff series.

The Leafs hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Florida will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad back after he missed Game 1 serving the second of a two-game suspension from his hit on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel.

Mackie Samoskevich, who started the Lightning series on the second line only to be a healthy scratch by Game 4, is also back.

Paul Maurice does not like changing his lineup after wins, so, Samoskevich did not make it back into the lineup until tonight.

“We put him in a challenging situation, I think Tampa has the most dynamic rush game in the league,” Maurice said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “That takes some experience as a forward. Throw on top of that it was his first playoff game, and you cannot to a young player … the difference between the regular season and the playoffs. But I think he learned a lot.”

GAME 2: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada.

Tonight’s game is available on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll with Anthony Stolarz out because of a concussion.

The Panthers are going with The Maple Leafs will start with out because of a concussion. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-135) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $135 bet pays $100.

The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-135) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $135 bet pays $100. Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

National TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100)

Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100) Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4 ; Game 2: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).

; Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV). How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1

Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1 This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2

Tied 2-2 All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties

Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-1) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 25 Mackie Samosekvich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-0) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)