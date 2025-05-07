2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 2 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Odds
The Florida Panthers will have two key pieces back in their lineup tonight when they play the host Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their second round playoff series.
The Leafs hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
Florida will have defenseman Aaron Ekblad back after he missed Game 1 serving the second of a two-game suspension from his hit on Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel.
Mackie Samoskevich, who started the Lightning series on the second line only to be a healthy scratch by Game 4, is also back.
Paul Maurice does not like changing his lineup after wins, so, Samoskevich did not make it back into the lineup until tonight.
“We put him in a challenging situation, I think Tampa has the most dynamic rush game in the league,” Maurice said after Wednesday’s morning skate. “That takes some experience as a forward. Throw on top of that it was his first playoff game, and you cannot to a young player … the difference between the regular season and the playoffs. But I think he learned a lot.”
GAME 2: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll with Anthony Stolarz out because of a concussion.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-135) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $135 bet pays $100.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: Wednesday@Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-1) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 25 Mackie Samosekvich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-0) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg
18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
60 Joseph Woll
30 Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)