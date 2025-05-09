Game 3 Maple Leafs at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Odds

The Florida Panthers are not on the verge of elimination, yet tonight’s playoff game against the Toronto Maple Leafs certainly feels like a must-win game.

And, based on the odds at the local sports book, bettors feel pretty confident the Panthers are going to get that win.

Even though Florida is down 2-0 to the Leafs, the Panthers are minus-245 on the money line. The Panthers had been slight favorites in both games they lost in Toronto.

As for what happens on the ice, the Panthers know they need to get going or this series will be lost pretty quickly.

“Every game is a big one for sure,” Sasha Barkov said after Friday’s morning skate. “We didn’t get the job done in Toronto, but we had some good moments in the games but we also had some bad ones. We will learn from those. Now we have a great challenge and opportunity on home ice to be a little better than we were in Toronto. We’re really looking forward to tonight.”

Coach Paul Maurice would not comment on the lineup, saying that there could be some changes based on the health of some of his players.

One of those could be Evan Rodrigues.

Florida had a very optional morning skate at the IcePlex, and Rodrigues was not one of the players on the ice.

Rodrigues was slammed face-first into the glass midway through the second in Game 2 — inexplicably drawing an embellishment penalty in the process — and was limited to just 8:48 in that game.

He only played five shifts after that ‘penalty,’ with Mackie Samoskevich replacing him on the second line.

We’ll see what happens tonight.

GAME 3: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS

The local book has Florida as a pretty heavy favorite (-240) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $240 bet pays $100.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 3

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-0

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

National TV: TNT/truTV

TNT/truTV National Streaming: MAX

MAX Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-240); Puck line (-1.5, +105); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105)

Money Line (-240); Puck line (-1.5, +105); Over/Under 5.5 (-130/+105) Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4 ; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3 ; Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).

; ; Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV). How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1

Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1 This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2

Tied 2-2 All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties

Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (0-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

70 Jesper Boqvist // 8 Nico Sturm // 25 Mackie Samosekvich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-0) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)