Game 4 Maple Leafs at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have a great opportunity to start their second round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs off fresh.

Of course, they need a win tonight in Game 4 to do that.

The Panthers come into Game 4 trailing the Leafs 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.

A win on home ice suddenly makes this a best-of-3 series — with two games in Toronto.

The Panthers, who beat the Leafs 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, feel pretty good about the way things have gone lately.

“Each series presents itself with different challenges and different stuff throughout,” Matthew Tkachuk said when asked about being down 2-1 to the Rangers in last year’s Eastern Conference final.

“I think being down 2-0 and getting that much-needed Game 3 win, using our home crowd to our advantage was huge for us — like it was for Toronto in Games 1 and 2. So, hopefully we keep that momentum going.’’

GAME 4: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS

The Panthers are not expecting to make any changes to their lineup tonight with Paul Maurice keeping the ‘old’ fourth line in for a second straight game.

How to Watch: Tonight's game is available on TBS and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on MAX,

Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll with Anthony Stolarz still out because of a concussion sustained in Game 1.

Matt Murray, who did not back up Woll in Game 3 because of illness, returns tonight.

NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-190) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $190 bet pays $100.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-2) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-1) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)