2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 4 Maple Leafs at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have a great opportunity to start their second round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs off fresh.
Of course, they need a win tonight in Game 4 to do that.
The Panthers come into Game 4 trailing the Leafs 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.
A win on home ice suddenly makes this a best-of-3 series — with two games in Toronto.
The Panthers, who beat the Leafs 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, feel pretty good about the way things have gone lately.
“Each series presents itself with different challenges and different stuff throughout,” Matthew Tkachuk said when asked about being down 2-1 to the Rangers in last year’s Eastern Conference final.
“I think being down 2-0 and getting that much-needed Game 3 win, using our home crowd to our advantage was huge for us — like it was for Toronto in Games 1 and 2. So, hopefully we keep that momentum going.’’
GAME 4: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS
- The Panthers are not expecting to make any changes to their lineup tonight with Paul Maurice keeping the ‘old’ fourth line in for a second straight game.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TBS and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on MAX,
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are going with Sergei Bobrovsky; The Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll with Anthony Stolarz still out because of a concussion sustained in Game 1.
- Matt Murray, who did not back up Woll in Game 3 because of illness, returns tonight.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-190) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $190 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-1
- When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-190); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 6.5 (+105/-130)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-2) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-1) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg
18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
60 Joseph Woll
30 Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)