2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 6: Marchand Likely Back for Bruins; Lomberg, Cousins for Panthers
The Boston Bruins are expected to have captain Brad Marchand back for Game 6 tonight with Ryan Lomberg and Nick Cousins returning for the Florida Panthers.
Boston coach Jim Montgomery said Marchand had “a few steps” to go through and would be a game-time decision.
The Bruins would certainly love to have Marchand back.
He has been out since leaving Game 3 after the second period.
Marchand went through practice in Boston on Thursday and took part in Friday’s morning skate.
And, his mom told a Boston TV station that her son would play.
So, there’s that.
“You can’t put a number on it, percentage wise,” Montgomery said when asked what Marchand’s return would mean. “You can’t put a number on it emotionally. He’s our leader, he’s our captain, he’s our heart and soul.”
As for Cousins and Lomberg coming back, Paul Maurice said neither player deserved to come out of the lineup in the first place.
Lomberg has been out since Game 1 of the Lightning series; Cousins was replaced in the lineup when Sam Bennett came back in Game 3 of this one.
“There were a couple of games of the Tampa series that I didn’t love, and we had these guys (Kyle Okposo and Steven Lorentz) who I thought could help. They played very, very well,” Maurice said.
“I felt the same way the last game. I have these two guys sitting out who I think could really bring some legs tonight. They are energy-bringers from the start and that goes into the locker room, the morning skate, all of the little superstition routines the players have … those two guys are connected to everyone. They bring that.”
— The starting goalies: Jeremy Swayman vs. Sergei Bobrovsky.
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. BOSTON BRUINS (ATL2)
FLORIDA LEADS BEST-OF-7 SERIES 3-2
GAME 6
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- National TV: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- app
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (+105/-130). Series Florida -750
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Boston 5, @Florida 1; Game 2: @Florida 6, Boston 1; Game 3: Florida 6, @Boston 2; Game 4: Florida 3, @Boston 2; Game 5: Boston 2, @Florida 1; Game 6: Friday at Boston, TBA; Game 7*: Sunday May 19 at Florida TBA. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1; Boston d. Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3
- Last Season vs. Boston — Regular Season: Tied 2-2; Playoffs: Florida won 4-3 (first-round)
- This Season (Bruins 4-0) — At Boston: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Oct.30); Bruins 3, Panthers 2 OT (Ap. 6). At Florida: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 (Nov. 22); Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (March 26).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 64-37-7, 6 ties
- All-time Postseason Series: Florida leads 2-0 (1996 1st, 2023 1st)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2) LINES
10 Vladimir Tarasenko // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
23 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 17 Evan Rodrigues
21 Nick Cousins // 82 Kevin Stenlund // 94 Ryan Lomberg
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 62 Brandon Montour
91 Oliver Ekman-Larsson // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, Will Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif, Patrick Giles
Injured: None
PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (2-3) LINES
74 Jake DeBrusk // 39 Morgan Geekie // 88 David Pastrnak
63 Brad Marchand // 13 Charlie Coyle// 11 Trent Frederic
43 Danton Heinen // 18 Pavel Zacha // 55 Justin Brazeau
21 James van Riemsdyk // 19 John Beecher // 61 Pat Maroon
6 Mason Lohrei // 25 Brandon Carlo
27 Hampus Lindholm // 73 Charlie McAvoy
29 Parker Wotherspoon // 52 Andrew Peeke
1 Jeremy Swayman
35 Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, Jesper Boqvist, Joey Abate, Patrick Brown, Brandon Bussi, Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro, Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Ian Mitchell, Oskar Steen
Awsome, they should definitely bring some juice with them, some much needed juice, we seemed flat for long streches at a time last game, I’m sure it was just an emotional lawyer you know the ups in the downs, tonight should be better, we always seem to bring energy when we play in Boston.