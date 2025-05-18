2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 7 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Odds
The Florida Panthers are expected to make one key lineup change before playing Game 7 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto tonight.
Coach Paul Maurice would not confirm any changes, but Evan Rodrigues is expected to rejoin the top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart.
Jesper Boqvist could come out of the lineup.
It also would not be surprising to see Nico Sturm and Mackie Samoskevich come back in.
We will just have to wait to see what happens in warmups.
“Maybe,” Maurice said Sunday afternoon. “Sell those 500 empty seats out tonight.”
The Panthers are in a Game 7 for the third straight postseason, previously beating the Bruins (2023) and Oilers (2024).
This is Toronto’s first Game 7 since losing to Brad Marchand and the Bruins last year.
GAME 7: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers stay with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has given up three goals in the past three games. Joseph Woll pitched a shutout in Game 6.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-135) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $135 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 7
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3
- When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-135); Puck line (-1.5, +180); Over/Under 5.5 (+130/-165)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Florida 6, @Toronto 1; Game 6: Toronto 2, @Florida 0; Game 7: Sunday @Toronto 7:30 (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- Up Next: Winner vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M2), 2025 Eastern Conference final
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-3) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-3) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
29 Pontus Holmberg // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 67 Max Pacioretty
18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
60 Joseph Woll
30 Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)
”I would get the popcorn ready!”