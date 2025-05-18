Game 7 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Odds

The Florida Panthers are expected to make one key lineup change before playing Game 7 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto tonight.

Coach Paul Maurice would not confirm any changes, but Evan Rodrigues is expected to rejoin the top line with Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

Jesper Boqvist could come out of the lineup.

It also would not be surprising to see Nico Sturm and Mackie Samoskevich come back in.

We will just have to wait to see what happens in warmups.

“Maybe,” Maurice said Sunday afternoon. “Sell those 500 empty seats out tonight.”

The Panthers are in a Game 7 for the third straight postseason, previously beating the Bruins (2023) and Oilers (2024).

This is Toronto’s first Game 7 since losing to Brad Marchand and the Bruins last year.

GAME 7: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can be streamed on Max.

The Panthers stay with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has given up three goals in the past three games. Joseph Woll pitched a shutout in Game 6.

The Panthers stay with , who has given up three goals in the past three games. pitched a shutout in Game 6. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-135) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $135 bet pays $100.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 7

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-3) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-3) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

29 Pontus Holmberg // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 67 Max Pacioretty

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)