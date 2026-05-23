The Colorado Avalanche are without top defenseman Cale Makar due to injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights are certainly taking advantage.

On Friday night, Vegas took a big step toward its third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and first since beating the Florida Panthers in 2023 with a 3-1 win over the host Avalanche.

The Golden Knights head home to Vegas holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Not having Makar in the lineup certainly is not helping the Avalanche — who are trying to make it back to the Final for the first time since beating the Lightning in 2022.

Game 3 from The Strip is Sunday at 8 p.m. (ESPN).

Ivan Barbashev scored twice with Vegas rallying from a 1-0 deficit when Ross Colton scored late in the third.

The Knights scored three times in the third with Barbashev getting the game-winner at 11:22 of the third; he later scored into an empty net.

Jack Eichel scored the game-tying goal in the third, and had an assist. Carter Hart made 29 saves.

On the Eastern side of the conference final, Carolina will try to even things up with Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens in Raleigh tonight at 7 (TNT/truTV).

The Canadiens lead 1-0 after thumping the Hurricanes 6-2 on Thursday night.

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ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON