The Colorado Avalanche are without top defenseman Cale Makar due to injury, and the Vegas Golden Knights are certainly taking advantage.
On Friday night, Vegas took a big step toward its third appearance in the Stanley Cup Final and first since beating the Florida Panthers in 2023 with a 3-1 win over the host Avalanche.
The Golden Knights head home to Vegas holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
Not having Makar in the lineup certainly is not helping the Avalanche — who are trying to make it back to the Final for the first time since beating the Lightning in 2022.
Game 3 from The Strip is Sunday at 8 p.m. (ESPN).
Ivan Barbashev scored twice with Vegas rallying from a 1-0 deficit when Ross Colton scored late in the third.
The Knights scored three times in the third with Barbashev getting the game-winner at 11:22 of the third; he later scored into an empty net.
Jack Eichel scored the game-tying goal in the third, and had an assist. Carter Hart made 29 saves.
On the Eastern side of the conference final, Carolina will try to even things up with Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens in Raleigh tonight at 7 (TNT/truTV).
The Canadiens lead 1-0 after thumping the Hurricanes 6-2 on Thursday night.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW/NEWS
- Some potential trade targets for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- Sounds like the New Jersey Devils had some problems in their room.
- What the next contract for Trevor Zegras could look like with the Philadelphia Flyers.
- Troy Ryan will be the coach and GM for San Jose’s new PWHL team.
- Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell are 5-0 at the World Championship with Finland after another win over Great Britain.
- Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA (2-2-0) play Latvia this morning.
ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON
- IIHF World Championship, Switzerland: Through May 31
- NHL Draft (9th in First Round, Seven Overall): June 26-27; KeyBank Center, Buffalo
- NHL Free Agency: Opens July 1
- Panthers Development Camp: Late June/Early July; IcePlex, Fort Lauderdale
- Panthers Rookie Camp/Tournament: Late August/Early Sept.; Site TBA
- Panthers Training Camp: Early/Mid September; Fort Lauderdale
- 2026-27 NHL Season Opens: Late September; Site, Opponent TBA