Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Greer on Walman’s Stanley Cup Final Water Fight: ‘We Have Plenty’

Published

4 hours ago

on

Stanley cup final
Sam Bennett, center, celebrates his second-period goal with Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen on Monday night. Bennett’s goal gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead in Game 3. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Of the $10,000 that Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman was fined for his antics in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, half was due to him squirting the Florida Panthers bench during a heated moment in the second period.

While that was awful nice of him, AJ Greer said ‘thanks, but no thanks.’

Walman was also fined $5K for punching Matthew Tkachuk while he was being held by Edmonton defenseman John Klingberg.

“We have plenty of water on our bench,’’ Greer said on Wednesday. “We’ve got great trainers, great training staff. We’ve got Gatorade, we’ve got water, BodyArmor.

“We’ve got some nice stuff over there.”

The Panthers are not sure how Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is going to go tonight, although most expect it to be all about hockey — unless things get out of hand once more.

Florida led 4-1 after two periods in Game 3, then tagged on another early in the third leading to a full-on brawl and 122 penalty minutes handed out.

The Panthers do not mind playing a physical game and took advantage of some early Edmonton penalties with Carter Verhaeghe making it 2-0 with Viktor Arvidsson in the box for running into Sergei Bobrovsky.

“Nothing changes for us. We have a game plan,” Greer continued. “We have a mentality to come into a game in our building and being able to play a certain way. Being able to bring that edge is one thing, but staying in the structure and limiting their forecheck, limiting their offensive abilities with the puck, we’re not too worried or too focused on what happened last game, whether it’s at the end or the result.

“In fact, we’re coming in with an underdog mentality every game, and we’re ready to drive our legs, get on the body and work as hard as we can because we know that it’s a 7-game series. We’re prepared to play that way, and it’s the same mentality every game.”

Game on.

PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN

NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 4

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
  • When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • National TV: TNT/truTV 
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
  • Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
  • Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
  • How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
  • Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
  • Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x