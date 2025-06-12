Greer on Walman’s Stanley Cup Final Water Fight: ‘We Have Plenty’

Of the $10,000 that Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman was fined for his antics in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, half was due to him squirting the Florida Panthers bench during a heated moment in the second period.

While that was awful nice of him, AJ Greer said ‘thanks, but no thanks.’

Walman was also fined $5K for punching Matthew Tkachuk while he was being held by Edmonton defenseman John Klingberg.

“We have plenty of water on our bench,’’ Greer said on Wednesday. “We’ve got great trainers, great training staff. We’ve got Gatorade, we’ve got water, BodyArmor.

“We’ve got some nice stuff over there.”

The Panthers are not sure how Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is going to go tonight, although most expect it to be all about hockey — unless things get out of hand once more.

Florida led 4-1 after two periods in Game 3, then tagged on another early in the third leading to a full-on brawl and 122 penalty minutes handed out.

The Panthers do not mind playing a physical game and took advantage of some early Edmonton penalties with Carter Verhaeghe making it 2-0 with Viktor Arvidsson in the box for running into Sergei Bobrovsky.

“Nothing changes for us. We have a game plan,” Greer continued. “We have a mentality to come into a game in our building and being able to play a certain way. Being able to bring that edge is one thing, but staying in the structure and limiting their forecheck, limiting their offensive abilities with the puck, we’re not too worried or too focused on what happened last game, whether it’s at the end or the result.

“In fact, we’re coming in with an underdog mentality every game, and we’re ready to drive our legs, get on the body and work as hard as we can because we know that it’s a 7-game series. We’re prepared to play that way, and it’s the same mentality every game.”

Game on.

PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN

NHL LINKS

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was given his second Norris Award after a round of golf on Wednesday.

of the was given his second Norris Award after a round of golf on Wednesday. TJ Oshie marks his retirement on site of Captials’ Cup celebration.

marks his retirement on site of Captials’ Cup celebration. Are the Pittsburgh Penguins up for sale? Pittsburgh Hockey Now confirms Mario Lemieux has interest in buying them back. Oh, and why was Jaromir Jagr back in Pittsburgh?

up for sale? Pittsburgh Hockey Now confirms has interest in buying them back. Oh, and why was back in Pittsburgh? Who is safe on the New York Islanders — and who may not be.

— and who may not be. A logical trade target for the New Jersey Devils may not be available.

may not be available. Looking at the injury concern of Vegas Golden Knights d-man Alex Pietrangelo .

d-man . Realistic ways for the San Jose Sharks to get better this summer.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 4

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS