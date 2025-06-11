FHN Today/NHL Links
NHL Fines Edmonton Oilers Walman for Antics in Cup Final
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman got hit with $10,000 in fines for his antics in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Panthers won that game 6-1 and lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.
Walman was fined $5,000 for squirting the Florida bench with water during the second period.
That fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
He was also fined another $5,000 for punching Matthew Tkachuk during the third when Tkachuk was being held by Edmonton’s John Klingberg.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety decided nothing else that went down in the third period of Monday’s game — which featured 122 penalty minutes and what amounted to nine ejections — was worthy of a fine.
Cool.
Leon Draisaitl, who was not one of the Edmonton players tossed, said his team could do a better job of not being sucked into the kind of hockey the Panthers have no problem playing.
“That’s part of their DNA, that’s what they do,’’ Draisaitl said Tuesday following the Oilers’ practice in Fort Lauderdale. “Last night, the game’s over with 11 minutes left and the all hell breaks loose, it’s a UFC fight. I think overall, we can be a little more disciplined and stay away from that, but there’s also times where we’ve handled it really well. …
“It’s two teams that want to win, two teams of doing it their own way, but I don’t think anybody is going crazy here. They’re good at what they do, but last night was the first night where it got out of hand a little bit. The game’s over, it’s 5-1 and it’s not a big deal, we have guys that are intense they like getting in those situations just as much as they do, so there’s really not much too it.”
PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN
- Paul Maurice is trying his best to keep suitors away from Sam Bennett.
- The Oilers are pondering a goalie change for Game 4. The Panthers, well, are not.
- My latest for NHL.com: The story on Maurice’s feline tie collection.
- And another one: Carter Verhaeghe comes up clutch again.
- Florida took the Oilers off their game early on Monday night.
- The Panthers and Oilers got down and dirty in Game 3.
- Patrice Bergeron is rooting for Brad Marchand and the Panthers.
- Monday night was a real penalty party.
- The Oilers say they’ll be ready for Game 4.
- The Panthers picked a bad night for their goal horn to disappear.
- Ratisfaction! Monday’s rally towels had plenty of snark.
- The Panthers brought in DJ Khaled and Bam Adebayo for Game 3. Udonis Haslem was there, too.
- Marchand said he will think about NHL free agency after the Stanley Cup Final.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 4
EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Florida Leads Best-of-7 Series 2-1
- When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday; Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
So in the Department of Player Safety’s eyes squirting water at an opponent’s bench is equally dangerous as smashing a defenseless guy in the face a couple of times with a fist.
Huh?
That, in a nutshell, sums the NHL up when dealing with these matters.
$5K for squirting water. 2 games for the punching — 1 game for each — as that is about as low as you can get.