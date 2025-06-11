NHL Fines Edmonton Oilers Walman for Antics in Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman got hit with $10,000 in fines for his antics in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers won that game 6-1 and lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Walman was fined $5,000 for squirting the Florida bench with water during the second period.

That fine is the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He was also fined another $5,000 for punching Matthew Tkachuk during the third when Tkachuk was being held by Edmonton’s John Klingberg.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety decided nothing else that went down in the third period of Monday’s game — which featured 122 penalty minutes and what amounted to nine ejections — was worthy of a fine.

Cool.

Leon Draisaitl, who was not one of the Edmonton players tossed, said his team could do a better job of not being sucked into the kind of hockey the Panthers have no problem playing.

“That’s part of their DNA, that’s what they do,’’ Draisaitl said Tuesday following the Oilers’ practice in Fort Lauderdale. “Last night, the game’s over with 11 minutes left and the all hell breaks loose, it’s a UFC fight. I think overall, we can be a little more disciplined and stay away from that, but there’s also times where we’ve handled it really well. …

“It’s two teams that want to win, two teams of doing it their own way, but I don’t think anybody is going crazy here. They’re good at what they do, but last night was the first night where it got out of hand a little bit. The game’s over, it’s 5-1 and it’s not a big deal, we have guys that are intense they like getting in those situations just as much as they do, so there’s really not much too it.”

