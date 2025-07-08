Happy Anniversary To Us! FHN Celebrates Our 5th

Today, FHN celebrates our 5th Anniversary.

Who would have thought?

Born out of a global pandemic, Florida Hockey Now started with the ideal that I would “cover this Florida Panthers team with everything I’ve got.’’

I wanted to cover the Panthers with a level of professionalism it deserved.

Hope I have over the years.

And, a lot has been covered over the years.

This story is No. 4,641 which is almost three stories per day on the Florida Panthers.

Every day.

Yes, every single day.

FHN is the only place to find coverage of the Panthers each and every day.

As we have grown at FHN, so, too, have the Panthers.

This has been a pretty fun ride.

When this site began, we were in the middle of Covid and the Panthers were gearing up for a second training camp to play in the extended Bubble postseason.

The Panthers came back for the Toronto bubble a few weeks after this site began, lost in four games to the New York Islanders, let Dale Tallon go, hired Bill Zito, and then took off into the stratosphere.

Counting the 2020 Bubble, FHN has covered parts of six seasons.

The Panthers have been to the playoffs for all of them, and have been — winning the Stanley Cup twice notwithstanding — the most interesting team in the game for all of it.

Over the past five full seasons, we have covered playoff losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning, some big trades, three deep postseason runs — and back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Heck of a run.

And it continues.

Florida Hockey Now remains committed to giving you the best coverage of the Florida Panthers you will find anywhere.

There are a lot of stories left to tell.

Summer may be slow, but I still have big plans for the offseason — including today’s Special Edition FHN Mailbag.

It may be the biggest one we’ve ever done.

Seriously, I should have split it into two but decided that today it’s one big party.

Dig into it, enjoy it.

And, I do hope you enjoy the coverage.

For those of you who have been with us since the beginning, or joined on as we have gone along, thank you so very much.

Stay tuned.

Plenty more to come.

Thanks again for joining us.

George Richards has been the publisher of Florida Hockey Now since 2020.

He covered the Florida Panthers from 2004-17 for the Miami Herald, and again from 2018-20 for The Athletic. George spent the 2017-18 NHL season covering the Blue Jackets for the Columbus Dispatch.

