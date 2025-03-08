Florida Panthers Work Magic on Gear of New Goalie Vanecek

FORT LAUDERDALE — Vitek Vanecek is expected to make his first start for the Florida Panthers tonight against Buffalo after being traded here from San Jose on Wednesday.

Thanks to the team’s equipment staff, Vanecek looks like he has been here all season.

How did they get Vanecek a new mask — and white and red pads — so fast?

A little hard work and some creative handiwork, that’s how.

The trick is, Vanecek does not have a new mask or new pads.

Only you will not notice that on the ice tonight.

In the locker room, when the goalie gear is on the floor, you can still see a couple straps on the back of the pads are San Jose teal.

So, too, is the back of Vanecek’s helmet.

The team’s equipment staff basically just took his San Jose gear and Pantherized it.

Dakota King, the Panthers’ assistant equipment manager, was in charge of cleaning up the pads.

First, he replaced a couple of the teal straps with new white ones, leaving a couple that he could not replace.

King also got some red goalie pad wrap — think specialized duct tape — and carefully taped over the teal stripes on the white pads.

Done.

Now, for the helmet.

That job went to Thomas ‘Train’ Anderson.

After taking the mask completely apart, Anderson had special Panthers decals sent overnight from a pal in Rochester, N.Y.

Anderson meticulously used a heat gun and stretched the vinyl decals around Vanecek’s silver-and-teal mask with the white and red decals.

The Panthers’ shield logo is on both sides, Vanecek’s No. 41 on the front.

Sergei Bobrovsky, looking over at the ‘new’ gear, was impressed with how it all came out.

So, too, was Vanecek.

“It is always important because you want to wear the colors as soon as possible,’’ Vanecek told FHN on Friday.

“I think he did a great job. It’s stickers, because you can’t paint a mask that quickly. [Anderson] has those golden hands, right? If you look real close, you can see it, but from afar, it looks great. It looks really good. He did a great job.’’

The best part is, the decals can be removed so when Vanecek replaces this mask with a permanent one, he can take them off and put his Sharks mask in his collection.

So, when you see Vanecek on the ice for the Panthers tonight, take a good look at his helmet and his pads.

Vanecek is excited to show them off — and show the Panthers what he can do.

“This a really good team, and this is a great opportunity for me,’’ Vanecek said. “The only thing that makes us happy here is winning.’’

Spencer Knight, who was traded from the Panthers to Chicago in the Seth Jones trade last Saturday, got his second win in as many starts for the Blackhawks on Friday night.

He was still wearing his mask with the Panthers logo and palm trees painted on it.

It is a pretty sweet look — even in Chicago.

