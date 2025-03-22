How to Watch Ovechkin and the Capitals vs. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers wrap up a weird six-game road trip today against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals with a chance to come home at .500.

The Panthers have been to Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and New York — then came home for a couple of days. They then got back after it in Columbus before finishing the deal today in D.C.

The Panthers are 2-3 thus far.

This matchup against the Capitals may be the most daunting.

Washington, with 100 points, has not only run away with the Metropolitan Division, but are the first team to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Capitals, 2-0 against the Panthers this season, have won three straight and eight of nine.

Ovechkin, of course, is seven goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record for goals scored. No. 8, fittingly, sits at 888.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ CAPITALS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+. Starting Goalies: Florida is expected to come back with Sergei Bobrovsky , who is 5-2 this month with three shutouts and a 1.30/.943. Logan Thompson (30-4-5) is expected to start for the Capitals.

Florida is expected to come back with , who is 5-2 this month with three shutouts and a 1.30/.943. (30-4-5) is expected to start for the Capitals. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has tonight as a pick ‘em; To win with the Panthers, a $110 bet pays $100. Same goes for the Capitals.

ON DECK: GAME No. 70

FLORIDA PANTHERS at WASHINGTON CAPITALS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (42-24-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED WASHINGTON CAPITALS (46-15-8) LINES

8 Alex Ovechkin // 80 Pierre-Luc Dubois // 21 Aliaksei Protas

24 Connor McMichael // 17 Dylan Strome // 43 Tom Wilson

88 Andrew Mangiapane // 20 Lars Eller // 16 Taylor Raddysh

22 Brandon Duhaime // 26 Nic Dowd // 72 Anthony Beauvillier

38 Rasmus Sandin // 74 John Carlson

6 Jakob Chychrun // 57 Trevor van Riemsdyk

42 Martin Fehervary // 3 Matt Roy

48 Logan Thompson

79 Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alex Alexeyev, Ethen Frank

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)